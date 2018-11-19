When you do a dance audition for a show, you must have something prepared. Your directors will give you something to learn. You might not have it memorized, but your director would prefer if you did.

Once you walk in, try to be understanding, nice and patient. When you are waiting for your turn, even if you already have a positive attitude, you are still going to be nervous. Dance is one of the hardest things to audition. It isn’t just physical preparation, such as practicing random steps.

There is a lot of mental preparation, too. This is one of the hardest factors in an audition. The biggest thing is to prepare for not being accepted. To help get over this fear, think about what you can do if you don’t make the company. For instance, you can keep on taking classes and improving your skill level. That way when the next season comes, you’ll be even better than you were during the first tryout.

The physical preparation for a dance audition mainly consists of getting into shape. This can be accomplished by practicing and stretching. Don’t just practice steps that you’re comfortable with — practice things you have more trouble with. With the parts you don’t remember, you can make up your own choreography to practice with. While you practice these routines, think about your posture, arm movements and especially pointing your feet. These things will impress the judges.

The day of the audition, make sure that you are not hungry. Having a healthy breakfast and lunch can improve your mood toward the audition and make you feel more energized. Drink lots of water, too. If you are dehydrated for the audition, you will not feel well while dancing. Finally, you should stretch before the audition. You can warm up by doing the stretches that you do in class.

Auditions may seem scary and difficult, but following these tips and pointers, you will do a great job. Don’t forget to smile!

Javan Howard’s writers workshop students, Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts, Wheatley Heights