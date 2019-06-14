Dancing makes me happy

Do you like to dance? I love to dance. I dance eight hours a week, four days a week, and it can be tiring.

My favorite style of dance is jazz, but I also do tap, ballet, lyrical, musical theater and contemporary. Now you might be thinking, “That’s a lot!” but I love it!

The dance school I go to is called Ella Marie School of Dance in Hicksville. Every time I go there it feels like my second home. We are like family and the teachers and staff are so nice.

Once a year, Ella Marie signs up to do a competition. During a competition, groups and individuals dance for judges and they judge your dancing. In the end, you can place from however many contestants there are. For example, if there are 20 contestants dancing in that age group, there would most likely be placing from first place to fifth. This year, my school placed first place!

Although it can be scary, being a part of competitions takes a lot of dedication, courage and confidence. I love to dance because I get to express myself in a way that makes me feel happy and evolve as a dancer.

Patricia King's fourth-grade class, Bowling Green Elementary School, Westbury