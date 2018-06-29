Creative Edge is a dance studio run by Laura Sisco, who was born and raised in Montauk and is a wonderful dancer. She works with dancers at our high school, too. During the summer months she runs a dance program for young kids up to teenagers. We call her Ms. Laura, and she is so nice. She is the best dance teacher I’ve had.

I have been dancing for four years and I love hip-hop the best, but I like doing other styles too. I like being able to dance with others, but I like doing it by myself as well.

If you ever have trouble with a step, Ms. Laura squeezes in a moment during warmups to help. This is good exercise, and a great place to get your energy out in the summertime. There is not a better way to get your energy out than dancing in summer. Wow! You will love it here, and you will meet other girls and boys and have an awesome time! If you are out here during the summer, you should even sign up for private lessons.

Creative Edge is located 710 Montauk Hwy., Montauk; go online to creativeedgedance.com

Jennifer Jamet’s fourth-grade class, Montauk Elementary School