We went to Barnes & Noble in Carle Place on Tuesday to meet “Dance Moms” star and author JoJo Siwa. When we arrived, we couldn’t believe how many girls with big bows were waiting anxiously to meet her. The lines were around the corner. We were so lucky because we were able to walk right in and sit down with her privately to interview her.

Meeting JoJo was so exciting. We talked to her about everything, including “Dance Moms,” to writing a book and being a YouTube star. She was very friendly, sweet and had a lot of energy. She said she was excited to meet her fans and was very excited to answer our questions. She was here because her very first book, “JoJo’s Guide to the Sweet Life” (Amulet Books), was just published and she was doing a signing.

One of our favorite questions we asked JoJo was what do you want other kids who read your book to learn from it? We loved her answer. She said she wanted to teach kids “to just be themselves.” She also said it was her life story and she thought it would inspire other kids to pursue their life dreams.

Another question we asked her was: Now that you’re a big star, do you still have to clean your own room? Her answer was, “Unfortunately, yes, I still have to clean my own room.” She then said she made an agreement with her mom. If her mom edits her videos, then she will clean her room; and if she does the editing, then her mom will clean her room.

We asked her what was something you have always wanted to try but have never done. Her answer surprised us a little because she said it was hiking and roller skating. We thought every kid has tried that!

Do you want to know what famous person she would want to be in a room with if she had her choice? Actor Will Ferrell. She told us she loves the movie “Elf” and would love to be in a sequel if they ever make one.

We also asked her who she was closest with on “Dance Moms” and she said Kalani Hilliker.

We also wanted to know why she doesn’t like wearing her hair down. She said it was because she just doesn’t like it, she doesn’t like the way it touches her neck and face and moves all around. But she did say her hair does look very good when it’s down!

Sign up for the Fall Frights newsletter! Haunted happenings, creepy cocktails, not-so-spooky kids events: Be the first to know about Halloween fun all month long on LI. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Our last question — which was the most exciting — was really a request. We asked her if she would help us sing her hit song, “Boomerang,” and she did! It was so awesome because she stood up and said “I love this” and started singing with us. It was then time for us to go because JoJo had a lot of autographs to sign. We really loved our time with her.