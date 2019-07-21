TODAY'S PAPER
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Bored? Here are songs that can brighten your mood

Photo Credit: Kidsday illustration / Charlotte Webster

By Julia Mannino Kidsday Reporter
Are you bored? Are your friends on vacation? Get your phone/Amazon Alexa/radio and turn these songs on and banish your boredom! (Note: These are not in order. I just listed them in the order of which I found first!)

  • “Shake It Off” by Taylor Swift
  • “Telephone” by Lady Gaga and Beyoncé
  • “Just Dance” by Lady Gaga
  • “I’m Blue” by Eiffel 65
  • “Kid in a Candy Store” by Jojo Siwa
  • “High Hopes” by Panic! At the Disco
  • “All Star” by Smash Mouth
  • “Alone (EDM)” by Marshmello
  • “Youngblood” by Five Seconds of Summer
  • “I’ve Got A Feeling” by Black Eyed Peas

These songs probably busted your boredom when you busted a move! If they don't stop the boredom, at least they can brighten your mood.

Michelle Healy’s Enterprise students, Centre Avenue School, East Rockaway

