Are you bored? Are your friends on vacation? Get your phone/Amazon Alexa/radio and turn these songs on and banish your boredom! (Note: These are not in order. I just listed them in the order of which I found first!)

“Shake It Off” by Taylor Swift

“Telephone” by Lady Gaga and Beyoncé

“Just Dance” by Lady Gaga

“I’m Blue” by Eiffel 65

“Kid in a Candy Store” by Jojo Siwa

“High Hopes” by Panic! At the Disco

“All Star” by Smash Mouth

“Alone (EDM)” by Marshmello

“Youngblood” by Five Seconds of Summer

“I’ve Got A Feeling” by Black Eyed Peas

These songs probably busted your boredom when you busted a move! If they don't stop the boredom, at least they can brighten your mood.

Michelle Healy’s Enterprise students, Centre Avenue School, East Rockaway