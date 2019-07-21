Are you bored? Are your friends on vacation? Get your phone/Amazon Alexa/radio and turn these songs on and banish your boredom! (Note: These are not in order. I just listed them in the order of which I found first!)
- “Shake It Off” by Taylor Swift
- “Telephone” by Lady Gaga and Beyoncé
- “Just Dance” by Lady Gaga
- “I’m Blue” by Eiffel 65
- “Kid in a Candy Store” by Jojo Siwa
- “High Hopes” by Panic! At the Disco
- “All Star” by Smash Mouth
- “Alone (EDM)” by Marshmello
- “Youngblood” by Five Seconds of Summer
- “I’ve Got A Feeling” by Black Eyed Peas
These songs probably busted your boredom when you busted a move! If they don't stop the boredom, at least they can brighten your mood.
Michelle Healy’s Enterprise students, Centre Avenue School, East Rockaway
