Why we like The Dance Space studio in East Rockaway

Isabella DeCunzo, left, and Shannon Mahoney, of Centre Avenue School, at The Dance Space Ltd. in East Rockaway. Photo Credit: Mahoney family

By Isabella DeCunzo and Shannon Mahoney Kidsday Reporters
Have you ever thought of going to a dance studio? Well, if so, we have just the right place. We all go to a dance studio called The Dance Space Ltd. We have a ton of fun. Personally, we think it’s the best dance studio ever. Here’s some things that may make you want to go to our dance studio.

The first thing is probably the most important. Everyone is super-nice. We’ve never felt left out or upset because of something that happened there. The other thing is that we have a shop where you can get anything you need for dance. After all, not all studios have this!

This year we are doing a play of “The Incredibles.”

All in all, our dance studio is the best, and you should totally come!

Info: 55 Main St., East Rockaway, dancespaceltd.com

Michelle Healy’s Enterprise students, Centre Avenue School, East Rockaway

