Dance is an art and a sport

Many individuals debate if dance is a sport. We think dance is just as much of a sport as volleyball, basketball, soccer and football. Dance requires the same amount of effort, stamina and persistence as any other sport.

Just because dance doesn’t involve a ball or specific equipment, that does not mean it isn’t an active, physical sport. Dance isn’t just about memorizing certain steps and moves to a song’s rhythm. Dance involves skill and the mental capacity to remember moves.

Another reason why dance is a sport is that it takes mental and physical strength. You need the desire to dance and the right mindset to keep going and give it all you’ve got. It is also unique from many other sports because if you think about it, at the end of the day, it is an art, as well as a sport.

Roland Clark’s seventh-grade English class, Merrick Avenue Middle School