Recently, I read a very interesting book, “Daniel Coldstar #1: The Relic War,” by Stel Pavlou (Harper). It is exciting, suspenseful and brilliant writing, which took me through universes and galaxies, planets and stars. I loved the book, and I’m so happy I had the privilege to read it.

In the first chapter, I was hooked right away. The story had me on edge the whole way. I struggled to put down my book when the teacher called us to do classwork, and after every assignment I picked it up to finish the chapter. It’s incredibly creative and sure to catch the eye of sci-fi lovers.

If you are like me, you may find some sections confusing, so read it carefully to follow the amazing plot.

I totally recommend this book. I’m sure you’ll be just as fascinated as I was!

Allison Krieb and Mike MacKenzie’s sixth-grade class, Longwood Middle School, Middle Island