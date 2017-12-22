TODAY'S PAPER
‘Paradise Run’ host Daniella Monet talks with Long Island kids

Nickelodeon actress and game show host Daniella Monet

Nickelodeon actress and game show host Daniella Monet with Kidsday reporters, from left, Melanie Portanova, Jack Schneider, Chelsea Koelling and Alexis Laurence at the Mondrian Park Avenue in Manhattan. Photo Credit: Newsday / Pat Mullooly

By Chelsea Koelling, Alexis Laurence, Melanie Portanova and Jack Schneider Kidsday Reporters, 12, 13, 14, Wantagh
Wow! Any day in Manhattan is bound to be an exciting adventure, but meeting a star makes it even better! We met Daniella Monet, host of Nickelodeon’s game show “Paradise Run.” You may remember her on the Nickelodeon show “Victorious”; she starred as Trina.

Upon meeting her, we were nervous and excited. To begin with, Daniella made us all feel like we were instant friends. She hugged each of us before we even sat down. We asked Daniella questions — some obvious ones related to her show and some random silly ones. It seemed that she liked them all. One of the questions was if she is a dreamer or a realist. Without hesitation she laughed and said that she was a dreamer, to keep dreaming and dream big because your dreams may come true. That was terrific advice, and we totally agree with her. It felt so cool talking to someone we see and admire on TV every day and then interview her in person. Daniella had tons to share: encouragement, wisdom and lots of humor.

We also wondered if she was into any sports growing up or now. She said that she did some sports but she was not very good at them. She said she really enjoyed martial arts but now she just does the “adult thing” and goes to the gym.

Our questioning time was over, but Daniella didn’t stop there. Not only did we get a chance to pose with her as a group, but we each got to take selfies with her! How awesome is that? We will never forget how fantastic it was to meet with Daniella! Make sure you tune in to this fun show on Jan. 1 at 7 p.m. on Nickelodeon.

