Have you ever been to Dashing Diva salon? You can get your nails done or have a massage or a birthday party. The people are so nice and welcoming. There are endless nail colors you can choose from. We bet you’ll want every color they have. They can make your nails look fantastic.

For spring, you can get floral designs. If you are looking to spice up your nails, even just a little bit, you can ask for sparkles or flowers. The design can also be your initials or maybe a heart or star. Usually they can do any design you want. Also, they give you a 10-minute or more massage.

If you purchase a pedicure you can get your nails cut, and when you are done with your pedicure, your feet will hopefully be smooth and soft. We recommend trying to go in the summer, too, because a manicure, massage or pedicure feels very nice in the summer.

Don’t worry because the people at Dashing Diva are really friendly and creative. Sometimes you might just love the color so much that you bring it home so you can do your own nails. When you are getting pampered, you can sit on these really comfy pink and red benches to relax and enjoy. While they are pampering you, they turn on some soothing music to get you relaxed.

When they are doing your nails they look sparkly and shiny. They also can do any kind of nail type — gel, French regular and more. They have all the tools to make you look beautiful and fantastic.

Go book your day of beauty today at Dashing Diva. There are three locations on Long Island, but we like the one in Great Neck: 30 Middle Neck Rd., 516-439-4522. Online: dashingdiva.com

Jennifer Green and Renee Remi’s fourth-grade class, Saddle Rock Elementary School, Great Neck