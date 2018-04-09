TODAY'S PAPER
LI kids poll: Daydream or look out the window?

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Casey Chung, Wheatley Heights

By Caitlyn Membreno Kidsday Reporter
Which do you like to do more, stare out the window or daydream? I asked 100 kids in fourth and fifth grades at my school that question. Here is what I found out:

Daydream: 80

Stare out the window: 20

One student said she liked to daydream because sometimes she is relaxed during classtime, but not so much when they have to start doing work. Another student said she daydreams because she is bored.

Some other students liked to stare out the window instead of daydreaming. One student like to stare out the window to see what is going on outside, and others like to see the beautiful tress and the different colors of the leaves. It’s tough not to stare out the window when the weather is getting so nice.

I will admit it, I like to daydream because I think of places I have been and places I want to go.

Jacklyn Graham’s students, Plaza Elementary School, Baldwin

