Dear Kidsday: How do I stop talking too much?

DEAR KIDSDAY: I am a 10-year-old girl and I have a problem with talking too much in class. But it is not just in class. When we are lining up for different things, I still can't stop talking with my friends. How can I fix this problem? — Talks a Lot

DEAR TALKS A LOT: One kid suggested that you line up with kids you are not as friendly with. Another kid said to get your friends to help you by telling them you are talking too much and to please don't answer when you start asking a lot of questions.

One kid said that you should talk to yourself or even pinch yourself when you feel the need to start talking. In class you can write notes to yourself and then decide later if those are things you want to talk to your friends about.

DEAR KIDSDAY: I am a 10-year-old girl and my problem is that math, literacy, social studies and science are all easy for me. It gets boring in school sometimes. What should I do?— Bored

DEAR BORED: If you have older siblings, maybe you can sit with them and try to figure out what they are studying. You could ask your teacher for extra assignments. You can also help tutor your classmates and friends. It might be a good way to earn some extra money or just be a nice kid in the class. Find out if your school has advanced classes you can take and how you might be able to sign up for them.

