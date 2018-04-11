Do you want to know how to make fun, easy, personalized spring crafts? First, go to your closet and pick out a plain pair of flip-flops.

Next, collect water balloons — about 50 to 60 in assorted colors you like best. Then, knot the balloons around the thong of each flip-flop and rotate the knot under thong.

You can alternate colors to personalize your own pattern to match your style. Finally, go outside and show off your bedazzled flip-flops while having a water balloon fight with your friends!

Jaclyn Graham’s students, Plaza Elementary School, Baldwin