How to make your friends flip with envy over your flip-flops

Kidsday reporter Erin Timmes decorated her flip-flops using

Kidsday reporter Erin Timmes decorated her flip-flops using water balloons. Photo Credit: Ellen Timmes

By Erin Timmes Kidsday Reporter
Do you want to know how to make fun, easy, personalized spring crafts? First, go to your closet and pick out a plain pair of flip-flops.

Next, collect water balloons — about 50 to 60 in assorted colors you like best. Then, knot the balloons around the thong of each flip-flop and rotate the knot under thong.

You can alternate colors to personalize your own pattern to match your style. Finally, go outside and show off your bedazzled flip-flops while having a water balloon fight with your friends!

Jaclyn Graham’s students, Plaza Elementary School, Baldwin

