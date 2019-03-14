My uncle owns a deli grocery shop in Illinois. I like to help out when I visit him. I enjoy visiting his shop because it has chips, candies, toys, coffees, hot chocolate and slushies. I often help with things like rearranging the chips and sorting the gum, candies and other treats.

My uncle's shop is very organized and not as complex as most delis. In some stores you go around looking for something interesting that you want, but in my uncle's store you would think everything is interesting because there are a lot of different options to choose. Best of all, most everything in the shop, including the cold drinks and all the refrigerated merchandise, is an awesome price.

Helping out at the shop is really fun. The service at my uncle’s store is truly exceptional. The No. 1 rule here is to always be polite to the customers. My uncle likes my visits, so we both can enjoy that hot chocolate together after a day of work. This is a great way I spend family time with my uncle.

Karen Murillo's sixth-grade class, Nathaniel Hawthorne Middle School 74, Bayside