I tested a 38-piece Deluxe Workbench (American Plastic Toys), but I didn’t do it by myself, I had some young assistants! This tool bench is really educational for kids because when they get older they can have a career of being a builder.

My fifth-grade class at Waverly Park School let the first-graders try out this cool toy, then interviewed them to see how they liked the tool bench. They said they loved it! The only reason we interviewed first-graders was because fifth-graders would not like to play with a tool bench. We enjoyed this tool bench and all the cool activities you can do with it, and I hope you do too.

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5