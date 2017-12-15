TODAY'S PAPER
Deluxe Workbench: Building a foundation with toy tools

Kidsday reporter Chloe Roemig helped first-graders in her

Kidsday reporter Chloe Roemig helped first-graders in her school test the Deluxe Workbench from American Plastic Toys. Photo Credit: Newsday / Pat Mullooly

By Chloe Roemig Kidsday Reporter
I tested a 38-piece Deluxe Workbench (American Plastic Toys), but I didn’t do it by myself, I had some young assistants! This tool bench is really educational for kids because when they get older they can have a career of being a builder.

My fifth-grade class at Waverly Park School let the first-graders try out this cool toy, then interviewed them to see how they liked the tool bench. They said they loved it! The only reason we interviewed first-graders was because fifth-graders would not like to play with a tool bench. We enjoyed this tool bench and all the cool activities you can do with it, and I hope you do too.

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

