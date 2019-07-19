What is your favorite dessert?

Desserts are very big with so many kids and families. People just can’t wait to eat dessert after dinner. I went around my classroom and asked everyone what their favorite dessert was. Here is what I found out:

Cake or pie: 4

Ice cream: 3

Ice cream and brownies: 3

Doughnuts: 2

Meringue cookies: 1

Crepes: 1

Apple fritters: 1

Sign up for Newsday's Family newsletter Things to do with kids, events, more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

As you can see, there were different responses. Cakes, pies and specifically cheesecakes were the big winner. Ice cream and the Klondike bars are popular, too.

I did not expect these results. I thought it was only going to be ice cream or cake, but there were a lot of different desserts. As you can see, dinner is good, but it is made better by a sweet dessert.

Michelle Healy’s Enterprise students, Centre Avenue School, East Rockaway