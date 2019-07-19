What is your favorite dessert?

Desserts are very big with so many kids and families. People just can’t wait to eat dessert after dinner. I went around my classroom and asked everyone what their favorite dessert was. Here is what I found out:
Cake or pie: 4
Ice cream: 3
Ice cream and brownies: 3
Doughnuts: 2
Meringue cookies: 1
Crepes: 1
Apple fritters: 1
As you can see, there were different responses. Cakes, pies and specifically cheesecakes were the big winner. Ice cream and the Klondike bars are popular, too.
I did not expect these results. I thought it was only going to be ice cream or cake, but there were a lot of different desserts. As you can see, dinner is good, but it is made better by a sweet dessert.
Michelle Healy’s Enterprise students, Centre Avenue School, East Rockaway
