LifestyleFamilyKidsday

What is your favorite dessert?

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Lingfei Zhao, Syosset

By Vincent Pedi Kidsday Reporter
Desserts are very big with so many kids and families. People just can’t wait to eat dessert after dinner. I went around my classroom and asked everyone what their favorite dessert was. Here is what I found out:

Cake or pie: 4

Ice cream: 3

Ice cream and brownies: 3

Doughnuts: 2

Meringue cookies: 1

Crepes: 1

Apple fritters: 1

As you can see, there were different responses. Cakes, pies and specifically cheesecakes were the big winner. Ice cream and the Klondike bars are popular, too.

I did not expect these results. I thought it was only going to be ice cream or cake, but there were a lot of different desserts. As you can see, dinner is good, but it is made better by a sweet dessert.

Michelle Healy’s Enterprise students, Centre Avenue School, East Rockaway

