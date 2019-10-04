TODAY'S PAPER
Recipe: Try my pretzel treat

Kidsday reporter Jillian Goldberg of West Babylon with her pretzel treat. Photo Credit: Goldberg family

By Jillian Goldberg Kidsday Reporter
Are you looking for a tasty little snack? Try my pretzel treat.

I think they are delicious and easy to make. The things you need are pretzel snaps, Hershey kisses and M&Ms.

1. Preheat oven to 200 degrees. 

2. Get a cookie sheet and line it with parchment paper.

3. Lay the pretzel snaps across the baking sheet.

4. Put Hershey kisses on each pretzel.

5. Put baking sheet in oven and watch till chocolate has melted (about 5 minutes).

6. Pull out of oven and quickly put an M & M on top of each Hershey kiss.

7. Freeze till hard.

Enjoy!

Cara Grace-Nizich’s fifth-grade class, JFK Elementary School, West Babylon

