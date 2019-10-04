Recipe: Try my pretzel treat

Are you looking for a tasty little snack? Try my pretzel treat.

I think they are delicious and easy to make. The things you need are pretzel snaps, Hershey kisses and M&Ms.

1. Preheat oven to 200 degrees.

2. Get a cookie sheet and line it with parchment paper.

3. Lay the pretzel snaps across the baking sheet.

4. Put Hershey kisses on each pretzel.

5. Put baking sheet in oven and watch till chocolate has melted (about 5 minutes).

6. Pull out of oven and quickly put an M & M on top of each Hershey kiss.

Sign up for the Fall Frights newsletter! Haunted happenings, creepy cocktails, not-so-spooky kids events: Be the first to know about Halloween fun all month long on LI. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

7. Freeze till hard.

Enjoy!

Cara Grace-Nizich’s fifth-grade class, JFK Elementary School, West Babylon