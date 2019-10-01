Learning to be smart digital citizens

Digital Citizens class is all about learning how to be safe online.

The assistant principal of our school comes and teaches us how to be safe online. We also play fun games that go with the lesson. The games are called Twalkers, Share Jumpers and Evolve. A Twalker is someone who texts and walks, Share Jumpers is about sharing too much of your personal information and Evolve is how you are able to stand up to cyberbullying.

We also do fun activities. We write our answers on the computer and turn and talk with the other kids at our table. We also take tests that go with the lesson together. One of the best games is called Personal or Private. The teacher reads an example (such as sharing your phone number with someone online). We stand up if it is personal and remain seated if it is private. I think online safety should be taught in all schools because it is so important. I am glad we have it here at our school. To find out more visit online: digitalpassport.org

Jean Mahland and Sharon Mor’s fourth-grade class, Lawrence Elementary School