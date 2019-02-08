I love riding my dirt bikes and quads (ATVs) really, really fast. I love this because it is so much fun.

The difference between a dirt bike and a quad is a dirt bike has two wheels and a quad has four. Also, dirt bikes are thinner than quads.

I have a really cool collection of dirt bikes and quads. I got my first quad (Polaris 50) when I was 5. At the age of 7, I got my second quad (Arctic Cat 90) and my first dirt bike (Yamaha TTR 110). My third quad (Honda TRX250X) was given to me on my 9th birthday by my parents, and that same year I also got my second dirt bike (Kawasaki KX65).

I love hitting jumps and doing wheelies and doughnuts on the path in my backyard. I ride with my dad, my brother and my cousin, and it is exciting! I can’t wait to get my next quad or dirt bike to add to my collection.

Cynthia Howe and Stefanie Murphy’s fourth-grade class, RJO Intermediate School, Kings Park