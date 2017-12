I was able to test out Discovery Virtual Reality Headset (Sakar International). It works with a smartphone and a virtual reality app to watch videos. The toy is cool — you can adjust it to make it fit you, and it fits any phone. I tried so many different phones, and they all fit.

This is really cool and fun. You can watch anything with no one bothering you. You won’t hear anything except your video.

Ages: 7 and older

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5