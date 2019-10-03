Which cruise would you choose?

I have been lucky enough to go on a few cruises. I have been on the Disney Cruise Line and the Carnival Cruise Line. I think they are both a lot of fun and a great way to have a vacation, but if you are a kid like me, here are a few things you may notice.

I think the Disney Cruise offers more possibilities for all ages. On the Disney cruise, there are more activities for kids, but the Disney theme is exciting for both kids and adults. Another thing about the Disney cruise is that many of the movies are made for young kids. I also like that the restaurants are not in the same place every day for dinner and breakfast. Adults and kids love the new restaurants, new events and decorations every night.

On a Carnival cruise, I think they try to entertain the adults more. I like that the Carnival cruise has a breakfast buffet every day and many lunch options. On this cruise, it seems like there are more movies and activities for adults.

The ways both cruises are alike are that they both have plenty of outside games and activities for everyone. Another reason is that they both have kids clubs and on both cruises, they have a really nice staff. Also if you are really hungry and you need a bite to eat, both cruises have free foods stands — pizza, for example. No matter which cruise line you choose, you are going to have a great time whether you are a kid or an adult.

Cara Grace-Nizich’s fifth-grade class, JFK Elementary School, West Babylon