Character building: It's Disney Day at school

Disney Day was celebrated in our school, where teachers dressed as Disney characters. Our teacher, Tracey Kramer, dressed up as Anna from “Frozen.”

Students weren’t allowed to dress up in costumes, but they were allowed to wear Disney shirts or Minnie or Mickey ears.

Each class went around the school with friends or as a class to get signatures from most of the Disney characters. My class did a raffle for the signature book and our classmate, Isabella Milazzo, won it.

In our school, we have dojo points we earn by behaving and doing what we're supposed to. Our goal was to get 50,000 points. At 9:30 a.m., we had an assembly where our principal, dressed as Minnie Mouse, told us how many dojo points each grade got. It was just a lot of fun and showed our school spirit.

Tracey Kramer’s fourth-grade class, Helen B. Duffield Elementary School, Ronkonkoma