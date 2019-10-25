Talking with 'Just Roll With It' stars Kaylin Hayman and Ramon Reed

We met Disney’s “Just Roll with It” stars Kaylin Hayman ( Blair Bennett) and Ramon Reed (Owen Blatt) when they were at the Disney offices recently. We love their comedy show so much.

How many times in the show does the audience decide what you have to do?

KAYLIN: Usually three times. But there can be more.

RAMON: Yeah, like a special episode they possibly will do four or five.

How would you rate your experience on “Just Roll With It?”

RAMON: It has been a great experience. I’ve learned multiple things while we were shooting Season 1. I’ve acquired multiple abilities or it’s affected my acting in a positive manner, and I’ve created a lot of great relationships.

KAYLIN: For me, well, I’ve had a really great experience because I’ve made really good friends. We have become a family. I’ve definitely discovered new things because this is one of my biggest roles I’ve ever done.

How old were you when you got in your first show?

KAYLIN: When I got my first show, I was 8.

RAMON: I was 11. I got Disney’s “The Lion King” on the national tour. And then I went on Broadway to do it.

How did you find out about “Just Roll With It?”

KAYLIN: Well, I got a script. I auditioned for this, and they called me back in. And when we filmed the pilot, it was a really great experience. When they picked it up for the first season, it was really exciting. I started crying with just happiness, I was so excited.

RAMON: I have a crazy story. I was on the tour and my manager sent me the audition for “Just Roll With It,” and I read the breakdown. I was like, this show was completely weird. I don’t know how this is going to work. I said I was tired and I don’t want to do it. My mom is like, "c’mon just do it and we’ll see what happens." So, I did the audition. I was like, oh it’s not the best audition I’ve ever done. And I got a call back for it. And from there I booked the job!

What is the best thing that has happened to you on set?

KAYLIN: To me, it's when we get sprayed in goop. That’s probably my favorite thing. I love getting sprayed because the audience loves this so much. Plus, it’s nice taking a nice hot shower afterward.

RAMON: I have two things. I just got something from “Crafty” — that’s our lunch. And I got it when I requested it. It was a Brazilian sandwich. But show-wise, it was probably when I had to sing in two episodes.

Have you ever worked with someone that you idolized?

KAYLIN: I have never worked with someone who has been my idol. But I got to meet my idol. Since I was a little girl, I dreamed of meeting Dove Cameron, and I got to meet her. And it was a dream come true.

RAMON: No. I’ve never worked with my idol before. But I’m pretty sure it’s going to happen. But my idol is Denzel Washington, and I really want to work with Viola Davis. I need her to teach me how to cry like she does. It’s very captivating.

Who was the cast clown and who was the most serious?

KAYLIN: The cast clown — Tobie [Windham, who plays Byron Blatt] is the cast clown.

RAMON: Oh yeah. We love to joke around and like laugh at each other.

How did you react when you got picked for the show?

KAYLIN: When I got picked for the pilot, I was so excited because I grew up watching Disney and so it was just like amazing. But when we continued on to the season, it was just the best experience I have ever really experienced.

RAMON: As I said, I was in a car and it was like a really difficult thing to actually book this because I was still on “Lion King,” and my manager said it’s not looking good. It’s OK if I don’t get it. I’m going to be sad, but I’ll get over it. And then I got the news that I got it. And I banged my head up against the seat. I was very elated about it.

What do you do outside of acting?

RAMON: I like to go go-carting a lot. It’s like one of my main hobbies that I really love. If there was like a go-carting NASCAR for kids, but go-carting, I would definitely join.

KAYLIN: I like going to go roller skating. That’s one of my favorite things. My mom, she was basically like my age and then she still roller skates, and so she bought me my first pair of skates.

How would we be able to get on the live audience on the show?

RAMON: Just get tickets to the show. And the tickets, they don’t cost anything. If you’re in LA and there’s a free ticket, you go get it. You can come see us do what we do.

Did you know this show was going to make you do crazy things before you auditioned?

KAYLIN: Yes. Well, when we got the script, it kind of told us about the show. But when I went in for the audition, my first audition for it, after I got the call back, we met with Adam [Small] and Trevor [Moore], who are the producers, and they kind of explained the show to us a little bit more and that’s kind of how I learned what it was about. But other than that I knew a little bit about it for the first audition.

Do you have any siblings, if so do they act?

RAMON: Yes. I have a baby sister who is 2 years old. And yes she does act. She doesn’t act like I do. She acts like she’s hurt when she’s not hurt.

KAYLIN: I have two older brothers. My oldest brother, he is not an actor, he is an artist. And my other brother. He likes painting things, but things you never really see. Abstract or he’ll just make up stuff. And it’s really cool. And then my other brother he is a baseball person so he doesn’t do acting.