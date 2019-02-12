Back in 2002, the Disney Channel premiered a cartoon, “Kim Possible.” Now the Disney Channel is releasing “Kim Possible,” as a live action movie. We had the chance to screen the movie in our class. Kim (played by Sadie Stanley) is a girl who one day receives a distress call. She was done with her homework, so she went to find out what it was all about. Now she and her best friend Ron Stoppable (Sean Giambrone) go on missions to help save the world from evil villains like Dr. Drakken and Shego.

Throughout all this, Kim is also in high school taking on her first year. She learns that it’s not as easy as it seems. She learns lessons about friendships and jealousy but also how to accept herself and realize its OK to ask for help from your family and friends.

During her adventures, Kim is challenged in many ways. After his escape, Dr. Drakken (Todd Stashwick) and Shego (Taylor Ortega) have a new plan to try and take over the world. Kim is trying to fit into her new school all while still dealing with her “frenemy” Bonnie (Erika Tham). Bonnie continues to make matters worse for Kim. Kim then meets the new girl Athena (Ciara Riley Wilson) and they quickly become friends. Things are great for a bit, but then it all goes downhill pretty quick. Kim begins to lose confidence in herself and her abilities. She finds herself trying too hard to make things right but continues to fail. Now the whole world is now doubting Kim’s abilities, too.

One of our favorite parts is when Kim and Ron fight off Professor Dementor (Patton Oswalt). Professor Dementor kidnapped the famous Dr. Glopman (Patrick Sabongui), a scientist who created exploding slime. The Professor wanted to use the slime to take over the world. Kim and Ron had to rescue Dr. Glopman who then swore that from that time on, he would only use his slime for good.

We give this movie a perfect 5. The movie was fun, exciting and a thrill to watch. It keeps you wanting more to see how Kim and Ron take on the villains. This movie is an action-comedy. The stunts were epic, the music was on point. It made us want to get out of our seats and help Kim or just cheer her on. So, can Kim and Ron be high school freshmen and take on the evil in the world? Watch and you will see as Kim can make anything Possible.

It airs Friday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. on the Disney Channel.