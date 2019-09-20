TODAY'S PAPER
The Disney pin world of trading and collecting

By Madison Saladino Kidsday Reporter
You should trade and collect Disney pins.

You can get many of the Disney pins when you visit Disney World in Florida like I did or any of their other resorts or online. Trading and collecting Disney pins is a great experience. You get them in pin packs and blind bags. For trading, you might want a lanyard to bring your pins wherever you go. Lanyards are like necklaces where you put your pins. Disney pins are Disney characters. They come fancy, cartoony, two characters together and more! I have 34 pins — two lanyards full!

Kidsday reporter Madison Saladino of Aquebogue and her Disney pins.

 

Photo Credit: Saladino family

I like collecting pins but you might like to trade more. When I trade, I trade with Disney cast members when I visit Disney World, but you can trade with any friends or family. 

Info: shopdisney.com

Tami Koller’s fourth-grade class, Aquebogue Elementary School

