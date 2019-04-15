TODAY'S PAPER
61° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
61° Good Afternoon
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Disneynature's 'Penguins' is an amazing movie

Disneynature's "Penguins" tells the story of an Adelie

Disneynature's "Penguins" tells the story of an Adelie penguin, Steve, and his adventures in Antarctica. Photo Credit: Jeff Wilson

By Gavin Diegnan, Dylan Herman, Sadie Merting and Riley Smith Kidsday Reporters, 11, Wantagh
Print

We went to an advanced screening of Disneynature's new movie, "Penguins," in Manhattan on Sunday. We think this is a movie everyone should see, and everyone will enjoy. 

It was an amazing adventure as we watched Steve, an Adelie penguin, as he travels through Antarctica in the spring. During this time he becomes part of the larger group of penguins as they build nests so they can mate and have a family.

We found out that penguins come back to the place where they are born and they mate and start their circle of life all over again. Steve finds a mate, Adeline, and cares for her and then ends up caring for their two penguin chicks. We saw all the trouble that they had to do through from building a nest out of rocks to help protect and keep their babies warm to fighting seals, whales and birds who try to kill and eat the young, and the parents. It was also incredible to see their chicks grow so fast in just a few months.

While we found the film to be very educational, it was presented in such a way that we were laughing and also shaking from all the adventures the penguins had to go through. We think the narrator, Ed Helms, an actor who told the story through Steve, was great. He was so funny and gave Steve human qualities that many of us could relate to.

We liked the way the movie portrayed the deadly cold, the howling winds and friendship and competitiveness of the penguins.

We had many favorite parts, but Sadie enjoyed watching Steve try to build his nest. Riley loved the part where Steve meets Adeline. Gavin was impressed with the way one of the penguins was able to play dead to avoid being eaten by a leopard seal. Finally, Dylan liked it when Steve got mixed up with the Emperor penguins.

Don't run out when the movie is over when the credits are running, and you will get the behind-the-scenes look at the humans who spent about 900 days filming the penguins. There are plane shots, lots and lots of different camera shots and bloopers that will amaze you. Wait until you see the camera people diving into the ocean to film the penguins swimming. It is wonderful to watch the penguins, but incredible to see the conditions the humans went through to bring this movie to us.

There is not a single boring part in this movie. On top of everything else, it was exciting to sit in the audience with narrator Ed Helms and also see Disneynature Ambassador Jane Goodall and members of the movie crew. The movie opens Thursday, April 17.

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

By Gavin Diegnan, Dylan Herman, Sadie Merting and Riley Smith Kidsday Reporters, 11, Wantagh

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Meet the Easter Bunny at Dees' Nursery (69 Easter bunny visits, egg hunts, more spring fun on LI
These plush 6-inch tall llamas come in a Fun Easter basket gifts to buy now
Key to My Art (10 W. Oak St., 18 things to do on LI during spring break
Martyna Skiba of Levittown enjoys family swim night LI indoor pools where no membership is required
In a recent Adventureland Instagram poll, Turbulence, which 18 things you didn't know about Adventureland
While Oreos didn't come out with a new New Easter sweets and treats to try now