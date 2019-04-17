Being a dispatcher is an interesting job. I think I might want to be one. It’s a cool job to get to help people.

Brian Tomeo is my mom’s friend, and he is a supervising dispatcher for Nassau County Fire Communications. Brian oversees the taking of emergency calls for fires and ambulances and all radio communications, and has been doing it for 15 years.

Brian told me about his time as a volunteer firefighter at the Franklin Square Fire Department. He loves helping others and potentially saving lives. He gets calls like “My cat's stuck in a tree.” Brian’s job is mostly serious, but calls like that make him laugh.

Brian, along with another dispatcher, can be called out to respond with a field communications truck to assist the fire department at the scene of the incident. Please give thanks to people like Brian.

Jennifer Hempfling’s fifth-grade class, Canaan Elementary School, Patchogue