How to make a crown out of flowers

Kidsday reporter Leah Bolitho, of Bayville Intermediate School,

Kidsday reporter Leah Bolitho, of Bayville Intermediate School, wearing her homemade crown of roses. Photo Credit: Adele Bolitho

By Leah Bolitho Kidsday Reporter
Here's how to make a crown of flowers. The materials you need are:

  • Metal wire
  • Fake flowers, and if you want, fake leaves
  • Glue gun

The reason you don’t want to use real flowers is that the flowers will get all brown and crispy and they will eventually fall apart.

First you need to get your bendy, twisty metal wire and shape it to fit your head. Next, take your fake flowers and hot-glue them on to the metal wire. Get your parents to help! You can do the same color flower all the way around your head or you can use different color flowers all around your head.

Then, if you want, you can hot-glue the fake leaves next to the fake flowers. The fake leaves are optional, but they do give a nice touch to the fake flowers, but the flowers all around look is beautiful as well.

There are so many different possibilities to decorate your flower crown. Here are some ideas: a rainbow order, fake daisies all around, all the same color or a pattern between two different colors. I love making these flower crowns. They are so much fun to make and I wear them all the time because they are just so beautiful and fun to wear.

Now, there you go. You can have your very own DIY flower crown that you can show to your friends. You could also help them make one for themselves. You will love it!

Christine Arthur’s fifth-grade class, Bayville Intermediate School

By Leah Bolitho Kidsday Reporter

