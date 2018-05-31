TODAY'S PAPER
Lifestyle

How to make a tennis ball key holder

Kidsday reporter Gianna Calise's DIY key holder.

Kidsday reporter Gianna Calise's DIY key holder. Photo Credit: Gianna Calise

By Gianna Calise Kidsday Reporter
Are you looking for one more way to hold your keys? I think I have it for you, and all you need is a tennis ball and your parents’ permission to do this DIY activity.

You should get the help of an adult to cut a slice of the tennis ball to look like a mouth. You can decorate the tennis ball to look like whatever you want.

Get Velcro and put one side on the back of the ball and stick the other side on a wall. Put it in a place near the door or wherever you might leave your keys. This DIY is a fun activity.

Amy Brown’s fourth-grade class, Cutchogue East Elementary School

