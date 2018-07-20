TODAY'S PAPER
Make designer sneakers with a light-up fidget spinner

Kidsday reporter Kyle Grubstein made his own light-up sneakers with an old fidget spinner. Photo Credit: Grubstein family

By Kyle Grubstein Kidsday Reporter
Have you ever made DIY light-up sneakers? If you have not, listen up! If you are tired of playing with your fidget spinners, here is a way you can make them awesome again.

First take a light-up fidget spinner, pop out the bearings, open it up, and at this point you’ll see a weird piece. Take it out and press the middle piece three times and it will change modes. Then put it in your shoelace. This will make even your old sneakers or shoes look great.

Finally, show it off to your friends or dance in the dark.

Michele Lambraia and Dara Perlow’s fourth-grade class, George Washington Elementary School, West Hempstead

