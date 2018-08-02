Decorations are the cherry on top for your party. They make your party come together at the end. Great decorations to have are balloons, party streamers, lights and a simple DIY photo booth.

All you need for your photo booth are balloons, a background made out of wrapping paper or anything you can find around your house, a disposable camera, props made out of paper, tape and any other decorations you want.

The first thing you need to do is make your booth. Find a part of your house or yard that you can decorate. Set the camera on a stand and put a chair or stool nearby. Next, make your background. Tape wrapping paper on any wall to make it look nice, and add balloons to make it look festive.

The last thing you need to do is to make the props. Print out pictures of sunglasses, hats, beach balls and any other summer-related things on cardstock, and then tape them onto skewer sticks. Set everything up, and your friends should be ready to snap some pictures.

Meagan Miller’s students, Ivy League School, Smithtown