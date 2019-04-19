TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Morning
SEARCH
55° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

DIY ways to dress up your old sneakers

Kidsday reporter Kaitlin Donegain, of Westhampton Beach Elementary

Kidsday reporter Kaitlin Donegain, of Westhampton Beach Elementary School, and her decorated sneakers. Photo Credit: Jennifer Kulesa-Kast

By Kaitlin Donegain Kidsday Reporter
Print

Nobody wants just plain and boring shoes. So instead of having to buy new, expensive shoes, you can just decorate them yourself.

Here is an easy way to jazz up boring sneakers. You will need fabric markers, fabric glue, gems, sequins and your shoes.

Step 1: Wash the sneakers in the washing machine.

Step 2: Use the markers to create a fun design of your choice.

Step 3: Glue the sequins and gems to the sneakers to give them some POP.

Step 4: Let the glue dry.

Step 5: Repeat for the other shoe.

This is a fun and easy way to get red-carpet-worthy shoes without having to spend all your money.

Jennifer Kulesa-Kast’s fifth-grade class, Westhampton Beach Elementary School

By Kaitlin Donegain Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Benner's Farm in Setauket offers many workshops, festivals 35 family-friendly things to do this spring on LI
Key to My Art (10 W. Oak St., 25 things to do on LI during spring break
Meet the Easter Bunny at Dees' Nursery (69 Easter bunny visits, egg hunts, more spring fun on LI
These plush 6-inch tall llamas come in a Fun Easter basket gifts to buy now
While Oreos didn't come out with a new New Easter sweets and treats to try now
Hundreds of classic cars will make their Vintage car parade, more LI fun this week