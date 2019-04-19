Nobody wants just plain and boring shoes. So instead of having to buy new, expensive shoes, you can just decorate them yourself.

Here is an easy way to jazz up boring sneakers. You will need fabric markers, fabric glue, gems, sequins and your shoes.

Step 1: Wash the sneakers in the washing machine.

Step 2: Use the markers to create a fun design of your choice.

Step 3: Glue the sequins and gems to the sneakers to give them some POP.

Step 4: Let the glue dry.

Step 5: Repeat for the other shoe.

This is a fun and easy way to get red-carpet-worthy shoes without having to spend all your money.

Jennifer Kulesa-Kast’s fifth-grade class, Westhampton Beach Elementary School