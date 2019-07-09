Summer is a great time to make do-it-yourself projects! If you want to have good memories with your friends, then DIYs are the way to go.

A watermelon-theme beach bag is a great way to store your summer items! The only things you need are: a light-colored tote bag, pink, black and green paint, fun summer patches and colorful pom-poms for an extra pop. First, use black to outline the watermelon. Next, fill in the watermelon with pink paint. Then paint one side of the watermelon green, which represents the skin. Lastly, glue on your fun summer patches. Now you have a beautiful beach bag ready to store your summer items.

Picture frames are great ways to display your summer memories. It is very simple to DIY. First, choose a frame of your choice. Then buy or collect seashells to fit on your frame. Lastly, hot-glue the beautiful shells on your frame (get an adult to help with the hot glue). There you have it, a beautiful picture frames to hold your memories.

Sunglasses are good to have in the summer. They are stylish and helpful when you're out in the sun. To decorate a pair of summer shades, you’ll need sunglasses, a stick-on initial (of your name), and some gems or rhinestones. First, get creative and come up with a design. Next, glue the gems on the rim of the glasses (except where the sides meet) and put your initial in the center. The final step is wearing and showing off those shades.

Michelle Indrieri’s fifth-grade class, St. Anne's School, Garden City