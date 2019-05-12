TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Morning
SEARCH
48° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

At Cold Spring Harbor DNA Learning Center, we solve a mystery

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Joseph Malossi, Sayville

By Jolee Colon, Brooke Daniels and Destiny Durant Kidsday Reporters
Print

Our class took a field trip to the Cold Spring Harbor DNA Learning Center. It was a fun trip.

When we arrived we started a science experiment. We extracted DNA from a little piece of wheat. We dipped the wheat in rubbing alcohol. Then we put soap on the wheat, which helped get the DNA off the wheat. Finally, we put it in a tube and removed the DNA from the piece of wheat. We shook the tube so that the DNA was more visible to the naked eye.

When we were done with the experiment, we went to another room to solve a DNA mystery. We had to find out if a lost lady was a missing Russian princess. It was a tough mystery to solve because the evidence supporting her claim was very convincing. Some people of Russia didn’t believe her so they kept digging for answers, and they finally got one. We had the chance to look at the evidence and come to our own conclusion. The end result was the lady was not the princess.

Info: 334 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor, dnalc.org

Theresa Moskowski’s fourth-grade students, Walnut Street School, Uniondale

By Jolee Colon, Brooke Daniels and Destiny Durant Kidsday Reporters

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Fire Island is just one of the popular 50 best places for families on LI
The Vardaros of Bayport grow vegetables such as cucamelons, purple tomatoes and pink Bayport family lives off their land
Baby shower first time mom to be and LI's mother-daughter look-alikes
Ten Googled Questions for Parenting. How to bathe Answers to the 10 most-Googled parenting questions
The Holy Smoke dessert features French vanilla ice Classic LI restaurants your kids will like
The Adventure Falls Long Flume opened in 2001, 18 things you didn't know about Adventureland
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search