My dog’s secret to long life is our family’s love and care

Kidsday reporter Mia Czarnecki with her 15-year-old Labrador

Kidsday reporter Mia Czarnecki with her 15-year-old Labrador retriever, Pebbles. Photo Credit: Czarnecki family

By Mia Czarnecki Kidsday Reporter
I have a yellow Labrador retriever, and her name is Pebbles. She has a pedigree, which means all her ancestors are also yellow Labs. She is 15 years old! Labs usually live until they are 10 to 14 years.

Mutts often live longer than pedigrees, and so do smaller dogs. I think she’s living so long for many reasons. One is because she has a great diet. The first ingredient in her dog food is meat. You should not give dogs table food.

I also think she is living a long life because of exercise. Pebbles always used to play in our big backyard and chase different animals, but she never caught them. She is 15 now, and she doesn’t get much exercise anymore.

We also give her good care. We take her to the vet every year, bathe her and give her nice treats. She likes to follow us when she isn’t resting, and her favorite place to sleep is the family room so she can be with the family.

The real secret to her long life is all the affection we give her. Pebbles is the best dog ever.

