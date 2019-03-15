TODAY'S PAPER
How dogs and cats can help humans

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Kyla Anderson, Stony Brook

By Jill Martin Kidsday Reporter
Have you ever thought that most cats and dogs cannot really help that much? If you did, you thought wrong. Here are some pets I know that can help with some good jobs.

If I am looking for something, all I have to do is explain what the thing looks like, and my cat can find it and point her nose at it. If my grandma’s neighbor Mary is downstairs and cannot hear someone knocking upstairs, her dog would hear it. Then he would go to the door that leads downstairs and he would bark and scratch the door to let Mary know that somebody is at the door.

My cat also lets me know if anyone is at our house. She looks through the window and if a car pulls up, she would find me and meow a couple times and then I would lightly hold onto my cat’s tail and she would take me to the place that she saw the person’s car pull up to our house.

My grandma’s dog, Mikey, used to wake my grandpa and grandma up at night if he felt that something was unusual. Sometimes if he saw that I was sleeping there, he wouldn’t recognize me that well and he would bark to let Grandma and Grandpa know that I was with them.

Service dogs can be a really important pet for some people. Once you train them, they can guide you in public, find people for you and even more!

Lastly, my cat always either sleeps next to me or guards my door. When Allie-cat guards my door, she takes her paw and hits (very lightly) if she has never seen that person before. I think my cat really likes to protect me.  

Melinda Moran’s fourth- and fifth-grade Stretch students, Cherry Avenue Elementary School, West Sayville

By Jill Martin Kidsday Reporter

