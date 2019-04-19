TODAY'S PAPER
‘Dog Diaries: A Middle School Story’ reviewed by LI kid

"Dog Diaries: A Middle School Story" is written from the point of view of a dog named Junior. Photo Credit: Little, Brown and Co.

By George Cochoy-Meijia Kidsday Reporter
I read a great book that made me laugh. The book is “Dog Diaries: A Middle School Story” by James Patterson with Steven Butler (Little Brown).

The book is about a dog named Junior who has a life like any other dog, but Mrs. Stricker is threatening to send Junior back to the pound if he doesn’t learn to behave. Junior is the main character and is very excited and happy most of the time.

Rafe is Junior’s owner and is a tall boy with messy hair. Mom is a fun and creative person. Georgia is Rafe’s sister. She isn’t happy about Junior being at the house.

This book really made me laugh. James put a lot of detail into the book. I love reading this book from a dog’s point of view. I would recommend this book to kids who like humor books and dogs.

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

Jennifer Kulesa-Kast’s fifth-grade class, Westhampton Beach Elementary School

