I can’t wait until the new dog park and playground are built in my neighborhood. Former New York State Sen. Carl Marcellino, along with Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino, Councilwoman Michele Johnson and local residents, are getting the dog park built at Ransom Beach in Bayville.

The dog park will be on the site of the old playground, and a new playground is being built.

In November last year, then-Sen. Marcellino said he'd secured state funding to construct a new park after learning there was a need. “Dog parks provide a great community setting where residents can gather and socialize while observing the interaction of their pets," he said.

The Town of Oyster Bay has a dog park on the south shore of Nassau County in Massapequa, but North Shore residents could use a dog park closer to them. The park will allow dogs to get exercise. The dogs will be able to run around the beach. While the dogs are running around, the kids will be exercising, too, while playing on the brand-new playground.

This new dog park and playground will make Ransom Beach a more popular and fun beach for families with children and pets to visit.

Christine Arthur’s fifth-grade class, Bayville Intermediate School