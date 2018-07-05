TODAY'S PAPER
Eddie Ecker County Park is great for dogs

Kidsday reporter Hailey Welsch and her dog, Ranger.

Kidsday reporter Hailey Welsch and her dog, Ranger. Photo Credit: Welsch family

By Hailey Welsch Kidsday Reporter
Do you have a dog? If you do, this article is for you. At the end of Navy Road is Navy Beach, a popular spot on the bay side of Montauk, past the railroad station. However, many people don’t know about the dog park, which is up the cement paved hill that leads into Eddie Ecker County Park. This park has a parking lot, a dock for fishing, and a rocky beach leading to the water where dogs love to play fetch.

My dog personally loves it at this dog park. My friend and I bring our dogs, and they play together. The best part of this park is that there are a ton of trails you can take along the train tracks of Montauk as well as trails that overlook the Long Island Sound. I love going deep in the woods and getting lost in nature with my dog.

Jennifer Jamet’s fourth-grade class, Montauk Elementary School

