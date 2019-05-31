Do you not have enough time to walk your dog? Well, I do just that for you. Every week, I walk my neighbors’ dogs for money.

I get paid $3 per little dog, $4 per medium-size dog, and $5 per large dog. I tell people my pricing so they can be ready with their money, and they can figure out when they have more than one dog what the price would be.

I do this because I enjoy being with dogs very much and I like helping out in my community. I’ve made flyers for my business and I’ve given them to most of my neighbors. The flyers have my phone number on it. It might sound dangerous to have random people calling me, but I give the flyers out to the people in my neighborhood whom I know and trust.

While I’m walking them, I have bags in my pocket for when the dog goes to the bathroom. When dog walking, you always have to be prepared.

Even though dog walking is just a little job, it is a steppingstone to much more important jobs in the future.

Valentina Gatti and Bonnie Hersch's sixth-grade class, Wantagh Middle School