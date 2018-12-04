This is Chewie’s first Christmas with my family, and we're going to give him a lot of gifts. Chewie is our family’s dog, and we love him a lot.

I think Chewie would love some chew toys for Christmas because he chews everything, including the furniture! Although Chewie loves chew toys, I think he'll love dog cookies even more. Also, we'll keep an eye out in case Chewie tries to knock an ornament off the Christmas tree.

I think Chewie is going to love the snow because he's from Pennsylvania and it snows a lot there. If we make snow angels, Chewie might run in them and ruin them. Chewie may also bark a lot when he hears Santa coming down the chimney. I think that Chewie is going to have a lot of fun this Christmas.

Beth Darrell’s fourth-grade class, Pulaski Road Elementary School, East Northport