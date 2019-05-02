TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Morning
SEARCH
49° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

The girl who wished for the perfect dog

Photo Credit: Kidsday illustration / McKenzie Murphy

By Marissa Di Vita Kidsday Reporter
Print

There was once a little girl who wanted a dog. She wanted a dog so very much and begged and begged her parents until they finally had to give in.

She was very busy researching the perfect dog for her family. Her mother wanted a dog that didn’t shed, and it had to be small. Her father wanted a dog that was big and kind.

But somehow, in the end, the family ended up getting the dog that suited them the best. They got the most perfect, cutest little dog, and they named her Snowball.

Snowball was the cutest thing. She was so fluffy and so loyal. She licked your tears when you cried; she would snuggle up on your lap and comfort you if you were sad. Snowball was the best little dog any family would ever want.

And guess what! That little dog — she’s my dog. And that little girl — is me!

Marytheresa Donohue’s seventh-grade class, St. Mary School, East Islip

By Marissa Di Vita Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Moms get free admission to the Barnyard Adventures, 29 Mother's Day freebies on LI
The Adventure Falls Long Flume opened in 2001, 18 things you didn't know about Adventureland
The Bayard Cutting Arboretum in Great River is 35 family-friendly things to do this spring on LI
18 historic LI places kids will love
Feel close to loved ones wherever they are 35 sentimental Mother's Day gifts
You can depend on it like clockwork. Spring Cherry blossom festival, more LI fun this week