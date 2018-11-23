Domino Junior Friends (Goliath Games) is a game in which the challenge is to line up the dominoes in a row, then knock them down.

First, I lined them up in a straight line, then I made different designs with curves and stuff. I made some strange and nice shapes to test, and it was cool to watch them fall over. It reminded me of a lesson my teacher did in science class with laws of motion.

My thoughts on the Domino Junior Friends are that I liked it because it is so much fun to play with. There are 100 dominoes included in this set. Well, I had fun using them.

Ages: 4 and older

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

Julie Corwin’s fifth-grade class, Drexel Avenue School, Westbury