My family bought a restaurant near our home, Domo Sushi. It’s located on Route 25A in East Setauket. The word “domo” means “thank you.” When the customers leave, my parents say thank you for coming to our restaurant.

Because it is family-owned, I like to go there and help out when I have free time. There is lots and lots for me to do, but here are some of things I do to help out:

Wipe the tables. When the customers are done eating, you should wipe the tables so new customers can have a clean table.

Cap the food. For the orders and when they want to bring it home, you have to make sure the caps on the food are on securely.

Wash the dishes. When the customers are done eating, they have dirty dishes, so you can help wash them.

Put the dishes back. When you're done washing the dishes, you could put the dishes back.

Domo Sushi is at 180 Route 25A, East Setauket; 631-751-2299, domosushiny.com

Stefanie Baldante’s fifth-grade class, W.S. Mount Elementary School, Stony Brook