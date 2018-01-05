Hey, everybody! Do you know what time it is? It’s time to donate blood.

We are too young, but there are ways to help out and help others. Get your parents to donate blood in their community to help other kids, teens and adults in need. By donating blood, you can save many lives, so please, adults, use your time, go out and donate blood today.

According to the Red Cross, every day more than 21,000 people receive blood products from a Red Cross donor. For more information on where to donate, visit redcrossblood.org