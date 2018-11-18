TODAY'S PAPER
Donating dance costumes gives a boost to young dancers in need

Kidsday reporter Leah Devoe with the dance costumes

Kidsday reporter Leah Devoe with the dance costumes donated to the charity From Our Hearts to Your Toes. Photo Credit: Devoe family

By Leah Devoe Kidsday Reporter
When I was young, I used to play dress-up with my old dance costumes. But when I got older, all they did was sit in a box. My mom suggested that I donate them to a charity, and I loved the idea.

A few months later, I talked to my dance teacher about the idea. She talked to the head of the studio to do a costume drive. She agreed, and I told the class about it. The following week I brought in two boxes: one for the costumes and one for the dance shoes. Within a week, both bins were full.

I was so happy to help out by donating so many costumes to this charity, From Our Hearts to Your Toes, and I’m glad that they’ll be reused by people who cannot afford or get them. You can do this, too! Here is the website to get you started: heartstotoes.org 

Javan Howard’s writers workshop students, Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts, Wheatley Heights

