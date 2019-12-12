There are so many ways you can help the needy

Imagine how you would feel if you did not receive anything for the holidays?

There are many kids and adults who do not have money to buy gifts or even food. You can help! You can donate many things at the holidays.

Food is important to donate because many people don't have enough money to buy food. You can donate to food drives run at your school or by community groups like a Girl Scout troop. Another place you can donate food is a church parish. A place to donate is at a food pantry, such as Mary Brennan Inn in Hempstead.

You can donate gently used clothes or coats that don't fit you anymore. Some kids don't have toys because their families need to spend the money on food and clothes. You can donate new toys to Toys for Tots or a hospital. Some churches and synagogues also have a collection. Giving money and gift cards are another good way to donate.

The most meaningful thing you can donate is your time. If you have time to help pack a meal or make cookies, it means so much to others. It does not take a lot to make a big difference to someone who needs it.

Sam Carrell and Joan MacNaughton’s dancers, Leggz Ltd. Dance, Rockville Centre