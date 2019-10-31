Review: Why I love Dough Life 

Dough Life is one of my favorite places to get a snack because you are able to eat cookie dough that is safe to eat because there are no eggs in the ingredients.

Here are some flavors that Dough Life makes: Lady In Red, The Classic Chip, Mint Dynasty, Brownie Batter, the Americano, The Old Fashioned, Life of the Party, S’more Please, Caramel King and the Tuxedo. You should go there just to find out what these specials are. They also have a flavor of the month, which is always a mystery and always delicious.

What makes it even better is that it stays fresh for up to two weeks in the refrigerator. I could live on eating at Dough Life every day of my life!

Info: Dough Life is at the South Shore Mall and the Roosevelt Field Mall. edibledoughlife.com

Tracey Kramer’s fourth-grade class, Helen B. Duffield Elementary School, Ronkonkoma