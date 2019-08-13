Today, doughnuts are made with so many fun flavors and colors. Doughology, in Lynbrook, brings color and interesting flavors to doughnuts.

Signature doughnuts like French toast and s’mores can be such a fun treat. I would recommend the French toast doughnut, my favorite. Custom doughnuts are also available. Such fun flavors make doughnuts more popular and fun to share with others. Doughnuts can be bland, but Doughology puts such a fun twist on their doughnuts to make them enjoyable.

They can range in price from $14 to $24 for a dozen depending on if they are signature doughnuts or simple. They also have a doughnut bar were you can pick and choose your special doughnuts. Plus, you can order coffee, too.

Doughnut walls are also available; these are very trendy for parties, weddings and or even communions. It is wall of doughnuts, so you can see your favorite in an instant! Desserts like these can be fun to bring to a friend’s party or just to have as a treat.

Info: 45 Atlantic Ave., Lynbrook, and 80 W. Main St., Babylon; doughologydonuts.com

Cherie Gisondi's ninth-grade English class, Carle Place High School