Laughter brings us together as friends

Antonio Acquista and Kidsday reporter Lauren D'Angelo, of

Antonio Acquista and Kidsday reporter Lauren D'Angelo, of Eastport Elementary School, share good times together at the pool.  Photo Credit: D'Angelo family

By Lauren D'Angelo Kidsday Reporter
I would like you to meet my friend, Antonio Acquista. Antonio has one of the greatest personalities ever. He has an amazing sense of humor and always makes me laugh.

Antonio, who is 13 and a neighbor of mine, also looks out for others and cares about their feelings. Antonio has Down syndrome, but nothing stops him from having fun. In the summer, Antonio and I love to swim in his pool, and we have an absolute blast. We always play fun games, including who can swim the fastest from one side of the pool to the other. He always wins.

Antonio and I also love to play basketball in and outside the pool. I never have to ask for a friend who is funny, smart, caring and kind because I have Antonio. 

George Marino's sixth-grade class, Eastport Elementary School

